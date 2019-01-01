Telefonica Deutschland (OTC:TELDF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Telefonica Deutschland
Telefonica Deutschland Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) was reported by Exane BNP Paribas on October 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting TELDF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Telefonica Deutschland (OTCPK: TELDF) was provided by Exane BNP Paribas, and Telefonica Deutschland downgraded their underperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Telefonica Deutschland, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Telefonica Deutschland was filed on October 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Telefonica Deutschland (TELDF) is trading at is $3.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
