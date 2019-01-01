Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources
Teck Resources Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $47.00 expecting TECK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 7.04% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Teck Resources maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Teck Resources, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Teck Resources was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Teck Resources (TECK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $33.00 to $47.00. The current price Teck Resources (TECK) is trading at is $43.91, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
