Teco 2030 ASA is an engineering and equipment development company in the renewable energy sector. The company is developing technologies for marine emission reduction like Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells system integration and particulate and black carbon capture for exhaust gas cleaning. Its solutions include TECO Marine Fuel Cells, TECO Future Funnel, TECO BWTS, and TECO Ballast Water Treatment System. Its geographical segments are the United States and Malaysia, of which the USA accounts for the majority of the revenue.

Teco 2030 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Teco 2030 (TECFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Teco 2030 (OTCQB: TECFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Teco 2030's (TECFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Teco 2030.

Q

What is the target price for Teco 2030 (TECFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Teco 2030

Q

Current Stock Price for Teco 2030 (TECFF)?

A

The stock price for Teco 2030 (OTCQB: TECFF) is $0.508 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:01:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Teco 2030 (TECFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Teco 2030.

Q

When is Teco 2030 (OTCQB:TECFF) reporting earnings?

A

Teco 2030 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Teco 2030 (TECFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Teco 2030.

Q

What sector and industry does Teco 2030 (TECFF) operate in?

A

Teco 2030 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.