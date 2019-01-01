Teco 2030 ASA is an engineering and equipment development company in the renewable energy sector. The company is developing technologies for marine emission reduction like Proton-exchange membrane fuel cells system integration and particulate and black carbon capture for exhaust gas cleaning. Its solutions include TECO Marine Fuel Cells, TECO Future Funnel, TECO BWTS, and TECO Ballast Water Treatment System. Its geographical segments are the United States and Malaysia, of which the USA accounts for the majority of the revenue.