QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.6/2.54%
52 Wk
22.75 - 27.5
Mkt Cap
6.4B
Payout Ratio
36.95
Open
-
P/E
16.26
EPS
3.2
Shares
271.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Trelleborg AB manufactures products to seal, damp, and protect critical applications for a multitude of industries. It focuses on improving functionality, productivity, and minimizing energy waste for customers in transportation equipment, aerospace, and other industrial markets. The company has several different business areas: coated systems, industrial solutions, offshore and construction, sealing, and wheel. Products and components are molded to limit vibrations, provide automotive support, fit and protect tires, produce printing solutions, or offer support for other applications. Western Europe is an important region for the company and accounts for approximately half of total revenue.segments.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Trelleborg Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Trelleborg (TBABF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Trelleborg (OTCPK: TBABF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Trelleborg's (TBABF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Trelleborg.

Q

What is the target price for Trelleborg (TBABF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Trelleborg

Q

Current Stock Price for Trelleborg (TBABF)?

A

The stock price for Trelleborg (OTCPK: TBABF) is $23.572 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 18:44:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Trelleborg (TBABF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Trelleborg.

Q

When is Trelleborg (OTCPK:TBABF) reporting earnings?

A

Trelleborg does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Trelleborg (TBABF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Trelleborg.

Q

What sector and industry does Trelleborg (TBABF) operate in?

A

Trelleborg is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.