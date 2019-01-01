ñol

Trelleborg
(OTCPK:TBABF)
22.32
00
At close: May 23
16.7842
-5.5358[-24.80%]
After Hours: 7:32AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low22 - 23.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 266.6M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.1K
Mkt Cap6B
P/E16.02
50d Avg. Price22.16
Div / Yield0.56/2.49%
Payout Ratio36.44
EPS4.81
Total Float-

Trelleborg (OTC:TBABF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Trelleborg reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$7.1B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Trelleborg using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Trelleborg Questions & Answers

Q
When is Trelleborg (OTCPK:TBABF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Trelleborg

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Trelleborg (OTCPK:TBABF)?
A

There are no earnings for Trelleborg

Q
What were Trelleborg’s (OTCPK:TBABF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Trelleborg

