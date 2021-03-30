How Tapinator Is Developing Unique Approach To Art NFTs

Tapinator Inc. (OTC:TAPM) announced Tuesday it is developing a platform for non-fungible tokens.

What Happened: Tapinator, a game developer and publisher for mobile platforms, is developing NFT500, a subscription casting service and collection platform that will host blue-chip NFTs. Tapinator will seek out top digital and traditional artists from around the world and commission them to produce NFTs as well as work with gallery and auction platforms to curate its collection. Through Tapinator’s platform, collectors would then be able to project their NFT art onto their wall.

Tapinator also plans to simplify the purchasing and storing of NFTs for its customers.

"Think of NFT500 as building your digital art collection, similar to how you would add canvases or prints to your physical art collection. However, purchasing and owning NFTs would typically require a crypto wallet, Ethereum, and extensive security measures, not to mention a strong knowledge of curation within the digital art space. NFT500 handles all of this for you in exchange for an affordable subscription fee. Through the fully compliant $NFT500 Token, you may also get to participate in the potential appreciation of the collection," CEO Ilya Nikolayev said in a statement.

Why It Matters: As more companies jump into the NFT craze, there’s a risk the space becomes crowded and supply outpaces demand.

To remain competitive, Tapinator said it will build proprietary relationships with artists to help it acquire unique artworks. As well, the gallery of work available on the platform will be highly curated.

"Curation is key. The supply of NFTs will soon outpace demand and prices will inevitably fall for most NFTs. However, NFT500 is focused on identifying and working with those artists whose value we see rising over time," Nikolayev said.

What’s Next: A companion platform to NFT500 will launch this spring as a preview, with the full service expected to launch this summer.

The initial NFT500 platform will allow for discovery access to the collection, which will be followed by the ability to customize access through a subscription service.

Tapinator said it has already begun building the NFT collection and plans to accelerate the process over the next months and years.

Photo courtesy of Tapinator.

