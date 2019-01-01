QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.13 - 0.44
Mkt Cap
15.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
87.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sun Peak Metals Corp is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties for the mining of precious or base metals. It is focused on the exploration and discovery of gold and copper targets on the Shire Project in Ethiopia. The Shire Project is comprised of four exploration licenses and covers more than 1,000 square kilometers in northern Ethiopia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sun Peak Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sun Peak Metals (SUNPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sun Peak Metals (OTCQB: SUNPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sun Peak Metals's (SUNPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sun Peak Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Sun Peak Metals (SUNPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sun Peak Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Sun Peak Metals (SUNPF)?

A

The stock price for Sun Peak Metals (OTCQB: SUNPF) is $0.1768 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:17:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sun Peak Metals (SUNPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sun Peak Metals.

Q

When is Sun Peak Metals (OTCQB:SUNPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sun Peak Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sun Peak Metals (SUNPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sun Peak Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Sun Peak Metals (SUNPF) operate in?

A

Sun Peak Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.