RBC Capital Cuts Stella-Jones Price Target By 7%

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
May 12, 2022 1:58 PM | 1 min read
  • Stella-Jones Inc SJ STLJF price target has been lowered to C$40 from C$43 by  RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin.
  • The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.
  • Spracklin stated that SJ started the year strong, with Q1 results ahead of expectations and a better than expected top-line across all segments.
  • However, the company did not increase its 2022 or 3-year targets, Spracklin added.
  • The analyst claims that the general market uncertainty has created a higher overall equity risk premium, and he has moderated the target multiple accordingly.
  • Spracklin sees SJ as a solid (less-cyclical) company with attractive underlying trends.
  • Price Action: SJ shares are trading lower by 0.67% at C$34.27 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsCanadaAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst Ratings