RBC Capital Cuts Stella-Jones Price Target By 7%

by

Stella-Jones Inc SJ STLJF price target has been lowered to C$40 from C$43 by RBC Capital analyst Walter Spracklin.

price target has been lowered to C$40 from C$43 by analyst Walter Spracklin. The analyst maintained the Sector Perform rating on the shares.

Spracklin stated that SJ started the year strong, with Q1 results ahead of expectations and a better than expected top-line across all segments.

However, the company did not increase its 2022 or 3-year targets, Spracklin added.

The analyst claims that the general market uncertainty has created a higher overall equity risk premium, and he has moderated the target multiple accordingly.

Spracklin sees SJ as a solid (less-cyclical) company with attractive underlying trends.

Price Action: SJ shares are trading lower by 0.67% at C$34.27 on TSX on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.