Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd primarily sells nonalcoholic beverages throughout the world. Most of the company's sales are in Japan, where its biggest products include Tennensui and Green Dakara bottled waters; Boss canned coffee; Pepsi, Orangina, and C.C. Lemon carbonated soft drinks; Suntory Oolong and Iyemon teas; Natchan juices; and Dekavita energy drinks. Other significant markets include France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand, and the United States. Core brands outside France include Lucozade, Orangina, Oasis, Schweppes, Ribena, Pepsi, Ovi, and Brand's Essence of Chicken.