Cocktail Hour? This Company Looks To Shake Things Up With Flavored Liquors

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to be investing advice.

Of course you could still use its tequila to make a time-honored margarita, but one Florida-based beverage company is betting you might like to drink its brand neat or on the rocks.

Fort Lauderdale-based Splash Beverage Group Inc. SBEV is offering its SALT tequila drink brand in a variety of flavors to help satisfy what it sees as a growing consumer trend to choose premium flavored liquor. Just as you can buy flavored vodka, among others, Splash is offering its SALT tequila in salted chocolate, citrus, and berry varieties.

Tequila, too, comes in all sorts of flavors on the market with big names like Jose Cuervo (Becle SAB de CV) BCCLF and Hornitos (Suntory Beverage and Food) STBFY, among several others, offering multiple varieties of flavors and aging profiles.

Such growing demand for flavored liquor is reportedly helping a beverage sector otherwise largely suffering from supply chain issues and inflation, according to the website Small Caps Daily. Splash could benefit from such robustness with its SALT line.

The Splash vision for SALT? To craft a drink for today’s discerning consumer and to inspire and break away from traditional tequilas using a more flavorful approach, something current consumers are craving, the company says.

The SALT tequila line adds to the company’s Copa di Vino wine by the glass, Pulpoloco sangria, and nonalcoholic TapouT performance drink brands.

Distribution Could Be Key

Splash has recently signed a number of distribution agreements to help get its brands into stores and into consumers’ hands. One of the most significant was the decision late last year to partner with AB InBev BUD subsidiary, AB One, to help boost the Splash brands’ profiles in major metropolitan markets on both the east and west coasts.

More recently, the company has signed other distribution agreements with Walmart Inc. WMT and Kroger Co. KR.

Led by a beverage industry management team that includes Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Robert Nistico, a former executive with Diageo DEO, Splash reported revenues of $2.83 million for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2021, up over 300% from the same quarter the previous year. The company reported a loss of $23.2 million from continuing operations in the nine months to Sept. 30, 2021.

The company is aiming to uplist from its current exchange as well. Such an uplisting will help further develop the Splash portfolio, says Nistico.

Picture credit: Nick Fewings on Unsplash