Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/59.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.62 - 1.41
Mkt Cap
69.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
76.8M
Outstanding
Summa Silver Corp is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The company's property consists of the Hughes Property located in Central Nevada, the Mogollon Property located in southwestern New Mexico, and Donna Property located in the Kamloops Mining Division in British Columbia.

Summa Silver Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summa Silver (SSVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summa Silver (OTCQB: SSVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summa Silver's (SSVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summa Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Summa Silver (SSVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summa Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Summa Silver (SSVRF)?

A

The stock price for Summa Silver (OTCQB: SSVRF) is $0.9024 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:22:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summa Silver (SSVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summa Silver.

Q

When is Summa Silver (OTCQB:SSVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Summa Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summa Silver (SSVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summa Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Summa Silver (SSVRF) operate in?

A

Summa Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.