Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 7:07PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 1:21PM

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (ARCA: SPXU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500's (SPXU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500.

Q

What is the target price for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500

Q

Current Stock Price for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU)?

A

The stock price for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (ARCA: SPXU) is $16.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 26, 2018.

Q

When is ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (ARCA:SPXU) reporting earnings?

A

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500.

Q

What sector and industry does ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (SPXU) operate in?

A

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.