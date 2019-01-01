|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (ARCA: SPXS) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X.
There is no analysis for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X
The stock price for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X (ARCA: SPXS) is $21.55 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.