Range
0.14 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
199.6K/81.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
38M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
235M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Snipp Interactive Inc a loyalty and promotions technology company develops and sells mobile-based promotions software applications and associated campaign services. The company provides its products in a range of solution sets, which include Purchase Promotions and Receipt Processing; Loyalty Programs; Mobile Promotions and Contests; Reward Solutions; Rebate Solutions, and Data Analytics. It offers software applications, which allow advertising agencies, brands, and media to engage and interact with customers. Geographically it operates through in several cities in the United States, and international operations in Canada, India, and Ireland. It derived the majority of its revenues from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Snipp Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Snipp Interactive (SNIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Snipp Interactive (OTCPK: SNIPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Snipp Interactive's (SNIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Snipp Interactive.

Q

What is the target price for Snipp Interactive (SNIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Snipp Interactive

Q

Current Stock Price for Snipp Interactive (SNIPF)?

A

The stock price for Snipp Interactive (OTCPK: SNIPF) is $0.1617 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:58:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Snipp Interactive (SNIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Snipp Interactive.

Q

When is Snipp Interactive (OTCPK:SNIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Snipp Interactive does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Snipp Interactive (SNIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Snipp Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Snipp Interactive (SNIPF) operate in?

A

Snipp Interactive is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.