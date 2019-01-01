Snipp Interactive Inc a loyalty and promotions technology company develops and sells mobile-based promotions software applications and associated campaign services. The company provides its products in a range of solution sets, which include Purchase Promotions and Receipt Processing; Loyalty Programs; Mobile Promotions and Contests; Reward Solutions; Rebate Solutions, and Data Analytics. It offers software applications, which allow advertising agencies, brands, and media to engage and interact with customers. Geographically it operates through in several cities in the United States, and international operations in Canada, India, and Ireland. It derived the majority of its revenues from the United States.