Bally's Acquires 9% Stake In Snipp Interactive

Bally's Corp BALY subsidiary has signed an agreement to invest $5 million in Snipp Interactive Inc SNIPF .

Following completion of the Investment, Bally's is expected to own approximately 9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Snipp.

Bally's and Snipp will also enter into commercial agreements. Bally's will become Snipp's exclusive gaming partner for the loyalty gaming platform, Gambit.

Bally's will also receive a three-year term license of the SnippLOYALTY software platform at arm's length rates.

Price Action: BALY shares are trading higher by 0.59% at $27.32, and SNIPF is higher by 30.2% at $0.16 on Tuesday's last check.

