Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
New On The Block
Updates From The Block
- Rise Baking Company, a manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, will acquire Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, a manufacturer of cookies and baked goods. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed, with a closing some time in the third quarter.
Off The Block
Bankruptcy Block
For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.
Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock
© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.