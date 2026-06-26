New On The Block Updates From The Block Rise Baking Company, a manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, will acquire Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, a manufacturer of cookies and baked goods. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed, with a closing some time in the third quarter. Off The Block Bankruptcy Block For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here. Image: Edited by Benzinga using Shutterstock

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