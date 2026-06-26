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Benzinga Deal Dash against a blue hued financial chart for our M&A coverage
June 26, 2026 1:52 PM 5 min read

Deal Dispatch: Penske Buys Vox Media's Digital Brands, AbbVie Acquires Apogee Therapeutics For $10.9 Billion, Camp Mystic Bankruptcy

New On The Block

Updates From The Block

  • Rise Baking Company, a manufacturer for in-store bakeries and foodservice operators, will acquire Jimmy’s Gourmet Bakery, a manufacturer of cookies and baked goods. Terms of the deal remain undisclosed, with a closing some time in the third quarter.

Off The Block

Bankruptcy Block

For the previous edition of Deal Dispatch, click here.

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