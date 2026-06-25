4 Under-the-Radar Memory Stocks to Buy as the Rally Restarts

The AI rally has taken many forms, and now the crucial bottleneck appears to be memory. Specifically, the high-bandwidth DRAM and NAND that only a handful of global companies can produce at scale.

Micron Technology has been the poster child of this memory shortage, and it’s justifying its sky-high price targets with impressive earnings figures. MU shares are up more than 800% in the last 12 months, and the company reported year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth of 345% and YoY EPS growth of 1200% in its Q3 2026 earnings released on June 24.

The memory shortage is spilling into other industries as well, with Apple raising laptop prices and Microsoft raising Xbox prices. But Micron, Sandisk, and Western Digital are already well-known to investors.

Here are four memory stocks with promising outlooks that might still be slipping under the radar.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp.

The stock is up more than 250% in 2026, with a market cap north of $10 billion, yet the fundamentals continue to support parabolic gains. The company reported YoY revenue growth of 105% in Q1 2026, with EPS growth of over 160%. The first quarter has typically been the weakest for Silicon Motion, yet the $342 million in sales was an all-time quarterly record.

Price targets have been soaring amongst, including a new Street-high $400 target announced by Wedbush on June 22. The technical picture remains strong, with the price above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages despite an early June swoon. Now, technical tools like the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator are spiking upward, hinting that the next move in the rally could be about to hit.

Rambus Inc.

RMBS shares are at the technical inflection point that could dictate the direction of the next move. Support at the 50-day moving average has held throughout the stock’s uptrend, but it is being tested once again amid deteriorating signals on other metrics.

The MACD is trending toward negative territory following a bearish crossover, and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pushed under the bullish threshold of 50. The downward momentum appears to be weakening, but one of these indicators needs to reverse if the stock wants to hold the 50-day moving average.

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Everspin has a market cap of just $500 million and generated only $55 million in fiscal 2025, but that $55 million represented nearly a 10% YoY increase. Revenue growth continued in Q1 2026, rising 14% YoY to $14.9 million, and the company has visible revenue streams thanks to its 10-year agreement with Microchip.

Everspin reported Q1 2026 earnings on April 29, and the stock soared over 300% to a new all-time high of $44 in the following two weeks. The stock is still up more than 120% YTD, but the parabolic post-earnings move has given back some gains.

However, this could be a good buying opportunity for investors. The stock has found support at the 50-day moving average, a crucial bullish threshold. The MACD has been trending down since the rally turned over, but now the downward momentum appears to be slowing. A MACD trend reversal with support at the 50-day MA would be a good signal that bullish momentum has resumed.

GSI Technology Inc.

In theory, this should produce GPU-level performance while using a fraction of the energy. That theory was validated last October in a paper from Cornell University, which sent the stock up by more than 150% in a single session.

However, dip buyers might want more time for the dust to settle. The downtrend has seen the stock price take out the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and the RSI is firmly bearish, yet has not approached oversold territory. If the 200-day moving average can hold as support (and the RSI reverses trend), a buying opportunity could emerge, but investors should wait for more evidence before purchasing shares.