Sugi Holdings Co Ltd generates revenue through pharmaceutical care in Japan. The company's drug stores sell prescription and generic drugs along with general merchandise including premium and discount groceries, discount cosmetics, pet supplies, and health supplements that are designed for self-medication. Sugi Holdings also provides disease prevention and drug delivery services. The company's Cedar Pharmacy group operates regional drugstores designed for providing health consultation. Sugi Holdings also supports regional healthcare facilities and provides at-home nursing services.