QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
76.5 - 80.35
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
79.49
Shares
61.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sugi Holdings Co Ltd generates revenue through pharmaceutical care in Japan. The company's drug stores sell prescription and generic drugs along with general merchandise including premium and discount groceries, discount cosmetics, pet supplies, and health supplements that are designed for self-medication. Sugi Holdings also provides disease prevention and drug delivery services. The company's Cedar Pharmacy group operates regional drugstores designed for providing health consultation. Sugi Holdings also supports regional healthcare facilities and provides at-home nursing services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sugi Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sugi Holdings Co (SGIPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sugi Holdings Co (OTCPK: SGIPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sugi Holdings Co's (SGIPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sugi Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Sugi Holdings Co (SGIPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sugi Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Sugi Holdings Co (SGIPF)?

A

The stock price for Sugi Holdings Co (OTCPK: SGIPF) is $76.5 last updated Wed Apr 28 2021 13:58:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sugi Holdings Co (SGIPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sugi Holdings Co.

Q

When is Sugi Holdings Co (OTCPK:SGIPF) reporting earnings?

A

Sugi Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sugi Holdings Co (SGIPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sugi Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Sugi Holdings Co (SGIPF) operate in?

A

Sugi Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.