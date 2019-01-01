Sugi Holdings Co (OTC:SGIPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$158.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Sugi Holdings Co using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Sugi Holdings Co Questions & Answers
When is Sugi Holdings Co (OTCPK:SGIPF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Sugi Holdings Co
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sugi Holdings Co (OTCPK:SGIPF)?
There are no earnings for Sugi Holdings Co
What were Sugi Holdings Co’s (OTCPK:SGIPF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Sugi Holdings Co
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.