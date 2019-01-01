Sagicor Financial Co Ltd is a financial services provider in the Caribbean. The firm offers various products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, annuities, pension administration, banking, and investment management. Sagicor operates through three segments namely Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor Life. Geographically, the firm operates in Jamaica, the United States, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries in the Caribbean.