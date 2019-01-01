QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
0.23/4.41%
52 Wk
3.14 - 5.8
Mkt Cap
731.1M
Payout Ratio
27.57
Open
-
P/E
6.25
EPS
0.35
Shares
143.3M
Outstanding
Sagicor Financial Co Ltd is a financial services provider in the Caribbean. The firm offers various products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, annuities, pension administration, banking, and investment management. Sagicor operates through three segments namely Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor Life. Geographically, the firm operates in Jamaica, the United States, Barbados, Trinidad & Tobago, and other countries in the Caribbean.

Sagicor Financial Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCPK: SGCFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Sagicor Financial's (SGCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sagicor Financial.

Q

What is the target price for Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sagicor Financial

Q

Current Stock Price for Sagicor Financial (SGCFF)?

A

The stock price for Sagicor Financial (OTCPK: SGCFF) is $5.1 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 19:29:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sagicor Financial.

Q

When is Sagicor Financial (OTCPK:SGCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Sagicor Financial does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sagicor Financial.

Q

What sector and industry does Sagicor Financial (SGCFF) operate in?

A

Sagicor Financial is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.