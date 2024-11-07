Sega Revives A Combat Classic: Will Virtua Fighter 6 Be The Next Big Game?

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc ADR SGAMY has confirmed that a new Virtua Fighter title is currently in development.

The announcement came from Justin Scarpone, Sega's global head of transmedia, during a recent interview with VGC, where he discussed the company's ongoing efforts to revitalize its iconic legacy franchises.

See Also: Sega’s Sonic x Shadow Generations Sells One Million Units On Launch Day

In a conversation about the revival of several classic Sega titles, Scarpone said: "So we have a suite of titles in development right now that fall into that legacy bucket, which we announced last year at The Game Awards; Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, Streets of Rage, Shinobi, and we have another Virtua Fighter being developed."

“And so all that's very exciting. And then in certain instances, we're also doing animation series, or live-action films to augment that and be part of those roadmaps,” he added.

A Long-Awaited Return For Virtua Fighter

Virtua Fighter, first released in 1993, has been a cornerstone of the fighting game genre, known for its deep, technical mechanics and its focus on precision.

The franchise has cultivated a dedicated following, though its presence in the gaming landscape has waned in recent years. Fans have had to make do with its appearances as a mini-game in Sega's Yakuza series and the 2021 re-release of Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. Apart from these, the series has never seen a full-fledged mainline release in over a decade.

With the announcement of a new Virtua Fighter, many are speculating whether Sega is planning to deliver Virtua Fighter 6, potentially bringing the franchise back to the forefront of competitive fighting games. Virtua Fighter 5, first launched in 2006, is often cited as one of the greatest fighting games of all time, with its emphasis on technical depth and balanced gameplay.

As Scarpone noted, Sega is not just focused on reviving games through digital releases; some of its classic franchises are also expanding into other forms of media to complement their gaming roadmaps.

Read Next:

Image courtesy: SEGA.