Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Starfleet Innotech Inc is an asset management company focused on innovation through disruptive collaborations across its three key industries namely food and beverage, real estate and technology.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Starfleet Innotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Starfleet Innotech (SFIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK: SFIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Starfleet Innotech's (SFIO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Starfleet Innotech.

Q

What is the target price for Starfleet Innotech (SFIO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Starfleet Innotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Starfleet Innotech (SFIO)?

A

The stock price for Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK: SFIO) is $0.0248 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:44:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Starfleet Innotech (SFIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Starfleet Innotech.

Q

When is Starfleet Innotech (OTCPK:SFIO) reporting earnings?

A

Starfleet Innotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Starfleet Innotech (SFIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Starfleet Innotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Starfleet Innotech (SFIO) operate in?

A

Starfleet Innotech is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.