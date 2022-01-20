Starfleet Innotech Inc. – A Global Asset Management Company on the Rise?

Photo by Adeolu Eletu on Unsplash

Investing across three core industries, Starfleet Innotech Inc. (OTCPINK: SFIO) is a global asset management company with big expansion plans for 2022.

The conglomerate has offices across Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States, managing holdings in the food and beverage, real estate and technology industries. These three industries represent SFIO’s integrated strategy of fueling expansion across new markets, augmented by innovative new technologies. As part of its roadmap for 2022, SFIO continues to make moves to multiply its portfolio holdings.

Bites by Numbers:

SFIO signed a joint venture agreement to develop a $50 million eco-luxury health and wellness resort focused on medical tourism.

SFIO signed another joint venture agreement to develop a $100 million “condotel” resort equipped with community health dashboards and other smart city technologies designed to champion data-driven wellness and flexible work arrangements.

SFIO is in talks with several local investment banks in the Philippines to procure non-dilutive debt financing for its real estate development projects.

SFIO began preliminary work to expand its flagship F&B business Epiphany Café globally. Market research and feasibility studies, including financial modeling, are ongoing, with partnerships already in place to guide the brand’s entrance into the U.S. and Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets.

SFIO has acquired an innovation and technology group of companies—LEENTech Network Solutions, or LNS+—to enable the digital transformation of each of the conglomerate’s businesses.

LNS+ is leveraging its expertise in blockchain and artificial intelligence to develop a series of proprietary platforms, including subscription-based management dashboards for real estate and franchise businesses to streamline their processes and increase profitability.

Following the path of asset-management titans like Alliancebernstein Holding (NYSE: AB) and Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE: AMG), SFIO believes it’s on track to uplist to the Nasdaq exchange within the next three years.

With SFIO’s current listing on the OTC markets, however, early investors may have a unique opportunity to hop on board while it’s still in its growth stages.

