Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Summit Environmental Corporation Inc is engaged in the marketing and distribution of its patented biodegradable, non-toxic chemical products and fire suppression agents.

Summit Environmental Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Summit Environmental Corp (SEVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Summit Environmental Corp (OTCEM: SEVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Summit Environmental Corp's (SEVT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Summit Environmental Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Summit Environmental Corp (SEVT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Summit Environmental Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Summit Environmental Corp (SEVT)?

A

The stock price for Summit Environmental Corp (OTCEM: SEVT) is $0.0001 last updated Tue Aug 24 2021 18:03:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Summit Environmental Corp (SEVT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Summit Environmental Corp.

Q

When is Summit Environmental Corp (OTCEM:SEVT) reporting earnings?

A

Summit Environmental Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Summit Environmental Corp (SEVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Summit Environmental Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Summit Environmental Corp (SEVT) operate in?

A

Summit Environmental Corp is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.