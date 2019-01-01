Spectris PLC supplies measuring instruments for research and industrial applications. The firm operates in four segments: Industrial Solutions, which includes a range of specialty businesses involved in particle measurement and testing; Malvern Panalytical, which provides tools for measuring the structure, size, and amount of particles during research and production; HBK, which makes measuring tools for product design and improvement; and Omega, which provides tools for measuring and controlling temperature, humidity, pressure, and conductivity. Revenue is generated in Asia, Europe, and North America in industries such as pharmaceutical, mining, and academic research.