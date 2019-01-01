QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
38.75 - 38.75
Vol / Avg.
0.3K/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.97/2.50%
52 Wk
38.75 - 55.28
Mkt Cap
4.3B
Payout Ratio
22.86
Open
38.75
P/E
9.38
EPS
0
Shares
110.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Aug 24, 2021, 6:35AM
Spectris PLC supplies measuring instruments for research and industrial applications. The firm operates in four segments: Industrial Solutions, which includes a range of specialty businesses involved in particle measurement and testing; Malvern Panalytical, which provides tools for measuring the structure, size, and amount of particles during research and production; HBK, which makes measuring tools for product design and improvement; and Omega, which provides tools for measuring and controlling temperature, humidity, pressure, and conductivity. Revenue is generated in Asia, Europe, and North America in industries such as pharmaceutical, mining, and academic research.

Analyst Ratings

Spectris Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Spectris (SEPJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Spectris (OTCPK: SEPJF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Spectris's (SEPJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Spectris.

Q

What is the target price for Spectris (SEPJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Spectris

Q

Current Stock Price for Spectris (SEPJF)?

A

The stock price for Spectris (OTCPK: SEPJF) is $38.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:43:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Spectris (SEPJF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2018.

Q

When is Spectris (OTCPK:SEPJF) reporting earnings?

A

Spectris does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Spectris (SEPJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Spectris.

Q

What sector and industry does Spectris (SEPJF) operate in?

A

Spectris is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.