Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M
- Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash.
- Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.
- NDC Technologies' technology portfolio includes in-line measurement sensors, gauges, and analyzers.
- This acquisition expands Nordson's test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. It is further progress on Nordson's Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns.
- Nordson held cash and cash equivalents of $133.32 million as of April 30, 2021.
- Price Action: NDSN closed higher by 0.55% at $231.02 on Monday.
