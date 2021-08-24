 Skip to main content

Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 6:35am   Comments
Nordson To Acquire NDC Technologies From Spectris For $180M
  • Nordson Corp (NASDAQ: NDSN) has agreed to acquire the NDC Technologies business from Spectris plc (OTC: SEPJF) for $180 million in cash.
  • Dayton, Ohio-based NDC Technologies is a provider of precision measurement solutions for in-line manufacturing process control. It generates ~$90 million in annual revenue and $15 million in EBITDA.
  • NDC Technologies' technology portfolio includes in-line measurement sensors, gauges, and analyzers.
  • This acquisition expands Nordson's test and inspection platform into new end markets and adjacent technologies. It is further progress on Nordson's Ascend Strategy to achieve top-tier growth with leading margins and returns.
  • Nordson held cash and cash equivalents of $133.32 million as of April 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: NDSN closed higher by 0.55% at $231.02 on Monday.

