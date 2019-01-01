Sime Darby Plantation Bhd is a palm oil plantation company. It is engaged in oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling in Malaysia. The company's segment includes Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, Upstream Liberia, Downstream, and Other operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Downstream segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Malaysia and also has a presence in Europe, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Other countries in South East Asia, South Africa, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, China, Liberia, and Other countries.