QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.95 - 0.95
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/3.6K
Div / Yield
0.05/5.11%
52 Wk
0.82 - 1.12
Mkt Cap
6.6B
Payout Ratio
24.69
Open
0.95
P/E
12.29
EPS
0.09
Shares
6.9B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sime Darby Plantation Bhd is a palm oil plantation company. It is engaged in oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling in Malaysia. The company's segment includes Upstream Malaysia, Upstream Indonesia, Upstream Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, Upstream Liberia, Downstream, and Other operations. It generates maximum revenue from the Downstream segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Malaysia and also has a presence in Europe, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Other countries in South East Asia, South Africa, Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands, China, Liberia, and Other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sime Darby Plantation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sime Darby Plantation (SDPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sime Darby Plantation (OTCGM: SDPNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sime Darby Plantation's (SDPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sime Darby Plantation.

Q

What is the target price for Sime Darby Plantation (SDPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sime Darby Plantation

Q

Current Stock Price for Sime Darby Plantation (SDPNF)?

A

The stock price for Sime Darby Plantation (OTCGM: SDPNF) is $0.95 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:21:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sime Darby Plantation (SDPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sime Darby Plantation.

Q

When is Sime Darby Plantation (OTCGM:SDPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Sime Darby Plantation does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sime Darby Plantation (SDPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sime Darby Plantation.

Q

What sector and industry does Sime Darby Plantation (SDPNF) operate in?

A

Sime Darby Plantation is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.