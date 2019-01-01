ñol

Sime Darby Plantation
(OTCGM:SDPNF)
1.10
00
Last update: 10:22AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low0.82 - 1.1
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.9B
Vol / Avg.- / 344.8K
Mkt Cap7.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.07
Total Float-

Sime Darby Plantation (OTC:SDPNF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Sime Darby Plantation reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$4.4B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Sime Darby Plantation using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Sime Darby Plantation Questions & Answers

Q
When is Sime Darby Plantation (OTCGM:SDPNF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Sime Darby Plantation

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Sime Darby Plantation (OTCGM:SDPNF)?
A

There are no earnings for Sime Darby Plantation

Q
What were Sime Darby Plantation’s (OTCGM:SDPNF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Sime Darby Plantation

