Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.35 - 2.02
Mkt Cap
160M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
79.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scott Technology Ltd is a robotics and automation company. It designs and manufactures automated production, robotics, and process machinery. The firm provides products and solutions to the industries such as meat processing; industrial automation and robotics; appliances; mining; and superconductors. Its business segments are Australasia manufacturing; Americas manufacturing; Europe manufacturing; and China manufacturing. Maximum revenue is generated from the Australasia manufacturing segment. The group operates in New Zealand, North America, Australia, South America, Asia, Russia and former states, Africa and the Middle East, and Other Europe.


Scott Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scott Technology (SCTTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scott Technology (OTCPK: SCTTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scott Technology's (SCTTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scott Technology.

Q

What is the target price for Scott Technology (SCTTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scott Technology

Q

Current Stock Price for Scott Technology (SCTTF)?

A

The stock price for Scott Technology (OTCPK: SCTTF) is $2.02 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 15:07:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scott Technology (SCTTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scott Technology.

Q

When is Scott Technology (OTCPK:SCTTF) reporting earnings?

A

Scott Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scott Technology (SCTTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scott Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Scott Technology (SCTTF) operate in?

A

Scott Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.