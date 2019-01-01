|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Scott Technology (OTCPK: SCTTF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Scott Technology.
There is no analysis for Scott Technology
The stock price for Scott Technology (OTCPK: SCTTF) is $2.02 last updated Tue Oct 05 2021 15:07:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Scott Technology.
Scott Technology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Scott Technology.
Scott Technology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.