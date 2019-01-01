Scott Technology Ltd is a robotics and automation company. It designs and manufactures automated production, robotics, and process machinery. The firm provides products and solutions to the industries such as meat processing; industrial automation and robotics; appliances; mining; and superconductors. Its business segments are Australasia manufacturing; Americas manufacturing; Europe manufacturing; and China manufacturing. Maximum revenue is generated from the Australasia manufacturing segment. The group operates in New Zealand, North America, Australia, South America, Asia, Russia and former states, Africa and the Middle East, and Other Europe.