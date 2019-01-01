ñol

Scott Technology
(OTCPK:SCTTF)
1.95
00
Last update: 2:22PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.95 - 2.11
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 79.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 7.6K
Mkt Cap154.5M
P/E24.38
50d Avg. Price1.95
Div / Yield0.05/2.58%
Payout Ratio49.18
EPS-
Total Float-

Scott Technology (OTC:SCTTF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Scott Technology reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Aug 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Scott Technology using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Scott Technology Questions & Answers

Q
When is Scott Technology (OTCPK:SCTTF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Scott Technology

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scott Technology (OTCPK:SCTTF)?
A

There are no earnings for Scott Technology

Q
What were Scott Technology’s (OTCPK:SCTTF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Scott Technology

