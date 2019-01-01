QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scope Industries Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scope Industries (SCPJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scope Industries (OTCEM: SCPJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scope Industries's (SCPJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scope Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Scope Industries (SCPJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scope Industries

Q

Current Stock Price for Scope Industries (SCPJ)?

A

The stock price for Scope Industries (OTCEM: SCPJ) is $255 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:20:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scope Industries (SCPJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $5.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on November 28, 2012.

Q

When is Scope Industries (OTCEM:SCPJ) reporting earnings?

A

Scope Industries does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scope Industries (SCPJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scope Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Scope Industries (SCPJ) operate in?

A

Scope Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.