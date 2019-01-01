Scope Industries (OTC:SCPJ), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$20.1M
Earnings History
No Data
Scope Industries Questions & Answers
When is Scope Industries (OTCEM:SCPJ) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Scope Industries
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scope Industries (OTCEM:SCPJ)?
There are no earnings for Scope Industries
What were Scope Industries’s (OTCEM:SCPJ) revenues?
There are no earnings for Scope Industries
