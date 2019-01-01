Scanfil PLC is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry. It manufactures mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analyzers, various slot and vending machines and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. The company's Consumer segment includes Communication, Consumer Applications, Energy and Automation, Industrial and Medtec and Life Science. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Germany, Poland, the Rest of Europe, Asia, the USA, and other countries.