QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
64.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Scanfil PLC is an international contract manufacturer and system supplier for the electronics industry. It manufactures mobile and communications network devices, automation system modules, frequency converters, lift control systems, analyzers, various slot and vending machines and devices related to medical technology and meteorology. The company's Consumer segment includes Communication, Consumer Applications, Energy and Automation, Industrial and Medtec and Life Science. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from Sweden and also has a presence in Germany, Poland, the Rest of Europe, Asia, the USA, and other countries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Scanfil Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Scanfil (SCNFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Scanfil (OTCPK: SCNFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Scanfil's (SCNFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Scanfil.

Q

What is the target price for Scanfil (SCNFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Scanfil

Q

Current Stock Price for Scanfil (SCNFF)?

A

The stock price for Scanfil (OTCPK: SCNFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Scanfil (SCNFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Scanfil.

Q

When is Scanfil (OTCPK:SCNFF) reporting earnings?

A

Scanfil does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Scanfil (SCNFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Scanfil.

Q

What sector and industry does Scanfil (SCNFF) operate in?

A

Scanfil is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.