Scanfil (OTC:SCNFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$196.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Scanfil using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Scanfil Questions & Answers
When is Scanfil (OTCPK:SCNFF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Scanfil
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Scanfil (OTCPK:SCNFF)?
There are no earnings for Scanfil
What were Scanfil’s (OTCPK:SCNFF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Scanfil
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.