Sands China (OTC:SCHYY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Sands China
Sands China Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Sands China (OTCPK: SCHYY) was reported by JP Morgan on April 18, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting SCHYY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Sands China (OTCPK: SCHYY) was provided by JP Morgan, and Sands China downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Sands China, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Sands China was filed on April 18, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 18, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Sands China (SCHYY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Sands China (SCHYY) is trading at is $18.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.