Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on March 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $63.00 expecting SCCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.69% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Southern Copper downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Southern Copper, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Southern Copper was filed on March 24, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Southern Copper (SCCO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $55.00 to $63.00. The current price Southern Copper (SCCO) is trading at is $61.95, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
