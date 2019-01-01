QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/18K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.08
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
211.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sparta Capital Ltd is a Canada based company focused on product development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and service across a range of complementary products. The company's business segments include Illumineris; ReECO Electronic and Sparta. It generates maximum revenue from the ReECO Electronic segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sparta Capital Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sparta Capital (SCAXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sparta Capital (OTCPK: SCAXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sparta Capital's (SCAXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sparta Capital.

Q

What is the target price for Sparta Capital (SCAXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sparta Capital

Q

Current Stock Price for Sparta Capital (SCAXF)?

A

The stock price for Sparta Capital (OTCPK: SCAXF) is $0.0262 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:03:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sparta Capital (SCAXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sparta Capital.

Q

When is Sparta Capital (OTCPK:SCAXF) reporting earnings?

A

Sparta Capital does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sparta Capital (SCAXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sparta Capital.

Q

What sector and industry does Sparta Capital (SCAXF) operate in?

A

Sparta Capital is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.