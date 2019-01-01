QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Southern Bancshares NC Inc is a bank holding company provides financial and banking services. The services include personal banking, business banking and mortgage banking services including checking, savings, loans and mortgages services.

Analyst Ratings

Southern Bancshares NC Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Southern Bancshares NC (SBNC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Southern Bancshares NC (OTCPK: SBNC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Southern Bancshares NC's (SBNC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Southern Bancshares NC.

Q

What is the target price for Southern Bancshares NC (SBNC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Southern Bancshares NC

Q

Current Stock Price for Southern Bancshares NC (SBNC)?

A

The stock price for Southern Bancshares NC (OTCPK: SBNC) is $5600 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:13:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Southern Bancshares NC (SBNC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 15, 2013 to stockholders of record on February 27, 2013.

Q

When is Southern Bancshares NC (OTCPK:SBNC) reporting earnings?

A

Southern Bancshares NC does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Southern Bancshares NC (SBNC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Southern Bancshares NC.

Q

What sector and industry does Southern Bancshares NC (SBNC) operate in?

A

Southern Bancshares NC is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.