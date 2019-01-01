ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Southern Bancshares NC
(OTCPK:SBNC)
4825.00
00
At close: May 31
15 minutes delayed

Southern Bancshares NC (OTC:SBNC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Southern Bancshares NC reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Southern Bancshares NC using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Southern Bancshares NC Questions & Answers

Q
When is Southern Bancshares NC (OTCPK:SBNC) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Southern Bancshares NC

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Southern Bancshares NC (OTCPK:SBNC)?
A

There are no earnings for Southern Bancshares NC

Q
What were Southern Bancshares NC’s (OTCPK:SBNC) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Southern Bancshares NC

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.