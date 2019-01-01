Sylvania Platinum Ltd is a South Africa-based company engaged in producing platinum group metals (PGM's) such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company's core business is the retreatment of PGM rich chrome tailings material. Its operating segment includes Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) and Exploration. It generates maximum revenue from the Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from South Africa. It also holds prospecting and mining rights for several PGM projects on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex.