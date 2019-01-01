QQQ
Range
1.35 - 1.37
Vol / Avg.
1.9K/3.5K
Div / Yield
0.05/3.94%
52 Wk
1.05 - 2.13
Mkt Cap
368.5M
Payout Ratio
18.13
Open
1.37
P/E
4.47
Shares
273M
Outstanding
Sylvania Platinum Ltd is a South Africa-based company engaged in producing platinum group metals (PGM's) such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company's core business is the retreatment of PGM rich chrome tailings material. Its operating segment includes Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) and Exploration. It generates maximum revenue from the Sylvania Dump Operations (SDO) segment. Geographically, it derives revenue from South Africa. It also holds prospecting and mining rights for several PGM projects on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex.

Analyst Ratings

Sylvania Platinum Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sylvania Platinum (OTCPK: SAPLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sylvania Platinum's (SAPLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sylvania Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sylvania Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF)?

A

The stock price for Sylvania Platinum (OTCPK: SAPLF) is $1.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 15:02:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 30, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 18, 2018.

Q

When is Sylvania Platinum (OTCPK:SAPLF) reporting earnings?

A

Sylvania Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sylvania Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Sylvania Platinum (SAPLF) operate in?

A

Sylvania Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.