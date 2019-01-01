Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (29% of sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (22%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (53% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (29% of revenue) and industrials (18% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.