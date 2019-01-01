QQQ
Range
21.83 - 24.28
Vol / Avg.
1K/4.7K
Div / Yield
0.57/2.34%
52 Wk
20.7 - 35
Mkt Cap
10.1B
Payout Ratio
86.59
Open
21.83
P/E
37.76
EPS
0.21
Shares
415.2M
Outstanding
Saputo is a global dairy processor domiciled in Canada (29% of sales) with operations in the United States (43%), the U.K. (6%), and other international markets (22%). It sells cheese, cream, fluid milk, and other dairy products. In the retail segment (53% of revenue), its mix of brands include Saputo, Armstrong, Cheer, Cathedral City, and Frylight. Saputo also competes in food service (29% of revenue) and industrials (18% of revenue), which houses its ingredients business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Saputo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Saputo (SAPIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Saputo (OTCPK: SAPIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Saputo's (SAPIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Saputo.

Q

What is the target price for Saputo (SAPIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Saputo

Q

Current Stock Price for Saputo (SAPIF)?

A

The stock price for Saputo (OTCPK: SAPIF) is $24.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:57:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Saputo (SAPIF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on December 7, 2006.

Q

When is Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) reporting earnings?

A

Saputo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Saputo (SAPIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Saputo.

Q

What sector and industry does Saputo (SAPIF) operate in?

A

Saputo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.