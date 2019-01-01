Saputo (OTC:SAPIF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$3.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Saputo using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Saputo Questions & Answers
When is Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Saputo
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Saputo (OTCPK:SAPIF)?
There are no earnings for Saputo
What were Saputo’s (OTCPK:SAPIF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Saputo
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.