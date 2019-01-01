Safilo Group makes sunglasses and prescription eyewear. It is engaged in design, production, and wholesale distribution of its products through a network of independent distributors and commercial subsidiaries. Its products are sold through the Carrera, Smith, Polaroid and Oxydo brands, as well as a range of other licensed brands. The company operates solely through the wholesale segment channels and divides itself into the following four geographical segments: Italy, Europe, America, and Asia. The company earns most of its revenue from the America business segment.