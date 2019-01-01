ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Safilo Gr
(OTCPK:SAFLF)
1.50
00
At close: Oct 20
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low1.5 - 2.14
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 413.6M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap620.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Safilo Gr (OTC:SAFLF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Safilo Gr

No Data

Safilo Gr Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Safilo Gr (SAFLF)?
A

There is no price target for Safilo Gr

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Safilo Gr (SAFLF)?
A

There is no analyst for Safilo Gr

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Safilo Gr (SAFLF)?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Safilo Gr

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Safilo Gr (SAFLF) correct?
A

There is no next analyst rating for Safilo Gr

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.