Range
0.06 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
55K/16.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.8
Mkt Cap
4.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.06
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
72.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 3:57PM
Benzinga - Jun 29, 2021, 5:05PM
Rritual Superfoods Inc was formed to serve the emerging and rapidly growing functional mushroom market and to promote holistic health and wellness. The company specializes in the formulation and distribution of plant-based products in small batches featuring functional mushrooms and adaptogen ingredients. It operates in one reportable business segment which is marketing and distribution of dietary supplements containing functional mushrooms.

Rritual Superfoods Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rritual Superfoods (RRSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rritual Superfoods (OTCQB: RRSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rritual Superfoods's (RRSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rritual Superfoods.

Q

What is the target price for Rritual Superfoods (RRSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rritual Superfoods

Q

Current Stock Price for Rritual Superfoods (RRSFF)?

A

The stock price for Rritual Superfoods (OTCQB: RRSFF) is $0.0575 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 18:53:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rritual Superfoods (RRSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rritual Superfoods.

Q

When is Rritual Superfoods (OTCQB:RRSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Rritual Superfoods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rritual Superfoods (RRSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rritual Superfoods.

Q

What sector and industry does Rritual Superfoods (RRSFF) operate in?

A

Rritual Superfoods is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.