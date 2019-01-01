|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Rostelecom (OTCQX: ROSYY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Rostelecom.
There is no analysis for Rostelecom
The stock price for Rostelecom (OTCQX: ROSYY) is $4.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:11:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.
Rostelecom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Rostelecom.
Rostelecom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.