Range
4.32 - 4.9
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/1.3K
Div / Yield
0.41/8.19%
52 Wk
5 - 9.05
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
64.49
Open
4.32
P/E
8.48
EPS
13.62
Shares
558.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Diversified Telecommunication Services
Rostelecom PJSC had a monopoly on domestic and international long-distance telephone services in Russia until the market was deregulated on Jan. 1, 2006, allowing competition. The firm still has over 50% market share in the sector. It carries over 10 billion domestic and over 4.8 billion international long-distance minutes of traffic. Rostelecom also runs other businesses, including leased line services, intelligent network services, and customer equipment servicing.

Rostelecom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rostelecom (ROSYY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rostelecom (OTCQX: ROSYY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rostelecom's (ROSYY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rostelecom.

Q

What is the target price for Rostelecom (ROSYY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rostelecom

Q

Current Stock Price for Rostelecom (ROSYY)?

A

The stock price for Rostelecom (OTCQX: ROSYY) is $4.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 19:11:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rostelecom (ROSYY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 12, 2010 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Rostelecom (OTCQX:ROSYY) reporting earnings?

A

Rostelecom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rostelecom (ROSYY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rostelecom.

Q

What sector and industry does Rostelecom (ROSYY) operate in?

A

Rostelecom is in the Communication Services sector and Diversified Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.