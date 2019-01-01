ñol

Real Matters
(OTCPK:RLLMF)
4.64
00
At close: Jun 2
6.60
1.96[42.24%]
After Hours: 9:22AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.54 - 14.83
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 78M
Vol / Avg.- / 1K
Mkt Cap361.8M
P/E22.1
50d Avg. Price3.92
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Real Matters (OTC:RLLMF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Real Matters reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$95M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Real Matters using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Real Matters Questions & Answers

Q
When is Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Real Matters

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Real Matters (OTCPK:RLLMF)?
A

There are no earnings for Real Matters

Q
What were Real Matters’s (OTCPK:RLLMF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Real Matters

