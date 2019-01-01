Real Matters (OTC:RLLMF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Real Matters
Real Matters Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) was reported by National Bank Of Canada on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting RLLMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Real Matters (OTCPK: RLLMF) was provided by National Bank Of Canada, and Real Matters downgraded their sector perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Real Matters, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Real Matters was filed on July 29, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 29, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Real Matters (RLLMF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Real Matters (RLLMF) is trading at is $4.64, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.