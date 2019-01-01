Relief Therapeutics Holding AG is a Switzerland based drug development company focusing on clinical stage projects, primarily developing drugs of natural human origin. It is engaged in its operations for diabetic complications and respiratory diseases. The company is focused on developing drug candidates namely, Aviptadil and Atexakin alfa. Aviptadil is a biologically active endogenous human peptide that possesses anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and immune regulatory activities. Atexakin alfa is a low dosage formulation of interleukin-6 that exhibits functions in diverse tissues and organs. The group operates its functions in Switzerland.