Relief Therapeutics Holding AG is a Switzerland based drug development company focusing on clinical stage projects, primarily developing drugs of natural human origin. It is engaged in its operations for diabetic complications and respiratory diseases. The company is focused on developing drug candidates namely, Aviptadil and Atexakin alfa. Aviptadil is a biologically active endogenous human peptide that possesses anti-proliferative, anti-inflammatory, and immune regulatory activities. Atexakin alfa is a low dosage formulation of interleukin-6 that exhibits functions in diverse tissues and organs. The group operates its functions in Switzerland.

Relief Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Relief Therapeutics (RLFTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB: RLFTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Relief Therapeutics's (RLFTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Relief Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Relief Therapeutics (RLFTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Relief Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for Relief Therapeutics (RLFTY)?

A

The stock price for Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB: RLFTY) is $10.78 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:01:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Relief Therapeutics (RLFTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Relief Therapeutics.

Q

When is Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTY) reporting earnings?

A

Relief Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Relief Therapeutics (RLFTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Relief Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Relief Therapeutics (RLFTY) operate in?

A

Relief Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.