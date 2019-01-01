Rockwool International A/S manufactures and sells building materials, including insulation, and roofing systems. The company organizes itself into two segments based on the product: Insulation and Systems. The Insulation segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells a building, industrial, and technical insulation and external thermal insulation wall systems to the construction industry. The Systems business sells acoustic ceilings and wall systems, external cladding systems, horticultural substrate solutions, engineered fiber solutions, and noise and vibration control to the construction and automotive industries. The majority of sales come from Europe.